On Track: News fatigue and mental health

The news is hard to tune out, even when we want to. And we each draw our own line between being an informed citizen and being overwhelmed by news fatigue. On this episode, we talk about finding where that line is for you, and how to take care of your mental health when the news starts to feel like too much.

Guests:



Ja'Nel Johnson-Phillips,Director of Training & Curriculum for the Solutions Journalism Network

Dr. Christal Badour, co-director of the University of Kentucky Clinic for Emotional Health