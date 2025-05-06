ADHD is a term we’re hearing more often on social media, in everyday conversation, and in how we talk about focus and distraction. So what is ADHD, exactly? What are the signs, and why might more people be wondering if it applies to them? On this episode, we speak with Dr. F. Allen Walker, a Louisville psychiatrist who’s spent over 20 years helping people better understand the condition, clinically and personally.

On Track: ADHD in the age of distractions Listen