© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: ADHD in the age of distractions

Published May 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Is ADHD more prevalent now, or just more recognized?

ADHD is a term we’re hearing more often on social media, in everyday conversation, and in how we talk about focus and distraction. So what is ADHD, exactly? What are the signs, and why might more people be wondering if it applies to them? On this episode, we speak with Dr. F. Allen Walker, a Louisville psychiatrist who’s spent over 20 years helping people better understand the condition, clinically and personally.

On Track: ADHD in the age of distractions

On Track