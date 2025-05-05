© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Modern prom culture

Published May 5, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's prom is all all about friends and memories, at any price point.

Prom season is here—think limos, corsages, and photo ops. But the tradition is evolving. From gender-inclusive fashion to teens going with friends instead of dates, today’s prom is more personal, more creative, and more inclusive than ever. So how is this rite of passage changing, and what does it say about the culture young people are shaping?

Guests:

  • Jill Nissen, The Proof Photography
  • Jessica Couch, XO by Sophia’s
