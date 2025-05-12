On Track: Preparing for an emergency

From tornadoes to floods to fires, Kentuckiana has been hit hard by emergencies in recent months. On this episode, we talk about how to be prepared for when disaster strikes—what to pack, where to go, and how to stay informed. We also talk about how you can help your community bounce back after disaster strikes.

Guests:



Jody Meiman, Executive Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services

Amber Youngblood, the Regional Director of Communications for the American Red Cross in Kentucky