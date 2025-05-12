© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: Preparing for an emergency

Published May 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The importance of having a plan before the sirens or smoke alarms sound.

From tornadoes to floods to fires, Kentuckiana has been hit hard by emergencies in recent months. On this episode, we talk about how to be prepared for when disaster strikes—what to pack, where to go, and how to stay informed. We also talk about how you can help your community bounce back after disaster strikes.

Guests: 

  • Jody Meiman, Executive Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services
  • Amber Youngblood, the Regional Director of Communications for the American Red Cross in Kentucky
On Track: Emergency Preparedness

On Track