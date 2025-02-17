On Track: Checking in on the 2025 Kentucky General Assembly

The new presidential administration is making headlines every day, but state politicians are moving along with their own agendas too. So on this episode, we’re checking in on the Kentucky General Assembly. Their 2025 session is underway, and Kentucky Public Radio’s Sylvia Goodman will let us know what’s happened so far, what we should be watching for next, and most importantly, how proposed legislation could affect our lives in Kentucky.

On Track: 2025 Legislative Check-In Listen