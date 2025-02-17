© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: Checking in on the 2025 Kentucky General Assembly

Published February 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The new presidential administration is making headlines every day, but state politicians are moving along with their own agendas too. So on this episode, we’re checking in on the Kentucky General Assembly. Their 2025 session is underway, and Kentucky Public Radio’s Sylvia Goodman will let us know what’s happened so far, what we should be watching for next, and most importantly, how proposed legislation could affect our lives in Kentucky.

On Track: 2025 Legislative Check-In

On Track