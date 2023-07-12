Race Unwrapped: Are you laughing with me or at me?

Sometimes people just know their stuff. And in the case of Anne Libera, her stuff is comedy and she knows it well.

Libera is a professor of comedy at Columbia University in Chicago. She’s also the director of comedy studies at Second City, and directs performances there.

In this episode, we unwrap the anatomy of a comedy routine and how joking about serious topics has changed over time… and she pours a little bit of tea on some of her more famous students.

