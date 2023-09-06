© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Race Unwrapped: A Black gay comedian walks into a comedy club (stop us if you've heard this one)

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT

When the class clown grows up to be a professional comedian, he learns to laugh about race, sexual orientation and even grief.

Black don’t crack, except when it comes to cracking jokes. And Keith McGill does it for a living. McGill is a Louisville native and class clown who took it to a microphone for the first time when he was in his 20s.

Since then he has used comedy to talk about a range of tough topics — some tougher than others, depending on the audience. Being Black, being gay, grieving his partner of over 30 years... He believes if you set it up right, you can use humor to talk about anything. In fact, sometimes humor is the only way to talk about what hurts us the most.

Tags
Race & Equity
