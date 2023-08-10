© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

Race Unwrapped: When the voice in your head is an old white man named Everett

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT

What’s it like growing up Indian-American in Glasgow, Kentucky? Turns out, it’s pretty funny — if you’re comedian Pooja Reddy.

On this episode of Race Unwrapped, we meet Pooja Reddy, a comedian and writer whose family immigrated from Hyderabad in southern India to Glasgow, Kentucky. Her humor draws heavily from her childhood experiences — in one bit, she describes herself as “personally victimized by the location of [her] parents’ green card sponsor.”

Reddy unwraps how her childhood in rural Kentucky shaped her outlook and fuels her humor. And she talks about pivoting to comedy after leaving the straight-laced government job that made her family proud (I mean, she worked for the Obamas, but a government job is a government job).

Tags
News Race & Equity
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
