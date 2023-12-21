© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Gifting a soulful Christmas: ‘Race Unwrapped’ explores Black holiday music

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published December 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
Mindy Fulner

A special episode unwraps the unique sounds of Black Christmas music.

Ho ho ho and hey hey hey!

This Christmas Eve and Christmas morning will be a very special Christmas indeed, as we present you with “Gifting a Soulful Christmas: “Race Unwrapped’ Explores Black Holiday Music.

I spoke to music experts and music lovers to share what makes Black holiday music pull a little extra in your soul this time of year. Our experts include some of your favorite Louisville Public Media hosts, Otis Junior and Destiny Carter from WFPK and Kiana Del from WUOL.

As an extra little present under your tree, here’s a Spotify Christmas Music playlist which includes all the songs mentioned in the special, and some of my personal favorites.

Listen to 89.3FM WFPL on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and Christmas day at 9 a.m.

If you like what you hear in the special, you'll love our "Race Unwrapped" podcast — look it up in your favorite podcast app or find it here.
News Race & Equity
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the lead producer of LPM’s talk shows, and she is also the host and producer of LPM’s podcast Race Unwrapped. Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
