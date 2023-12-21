Ho ho ho and hey hey hey!

This Christmas Eve and Christmas morning will be a very special Christmas indeed, as we present you with “Gifting a Soulful Christmas: “Race Unwrapped’ Explores Black Holiday Music.”

I spoke to music experts and music lovers to share what makes Black holiday music pull a little extra in your soul this time of year. Our experts include some of your favorite Louisville Public Media hosts, Otis Junior and Destiny Carter from WFPK and Kiana Del from WUOL.

As an extra little present under your tree, here’s a Spotify Christmas Music playlist which includes all the songs mentioned in the special, and some of my personal favorites.

Listen to 89.3FM WFPL on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. and Christmas day at 9 a.m.

If you like what you hear in the special, you'll love our "Race Unwrapped" podcast — look it up in your favorite podcast app or find it here.

