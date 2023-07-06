This week ‘In Conversation’: What brings tourists to Louisville?

When the New York Times recommended their top 52 destination spots for this year , Louisville landed smack between cities in Greece and Brazil and even outranked some places in Italy and Spain.

Tourism is big business in Louisville, and this week on “In Conversation,” we’ll meet some of the folks working to make sure business keeps booming.

We’ll take a look at downtown tourism and measures to get more Louisvillians from outlying areas to venture back for museums, dinners and shows. And we’ll check on the outlook for the rest of 2023, as our hospitality industry still attempts to rebound from the early days of COVID-19.

