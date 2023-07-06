© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: What brings tourists to Louisville?

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT

Flashy hats and mint juleps are iconic, but Louisville tourism is more than just Derby Week.

When the New York Times recommended their top 52 destination spots for this year, Louisville landed smack between cities in Greece and Brazil and even outranked some places in Italy and Spain.

Tourism is big business in Louisville, and this week on “In Conversation,” we’ll meet some of the folks working to make sure business keeps booming.

We’ll take a look at downtown tourism and measures to get more Louisvillians from outlying areas to venture back for museums, dinners and shows. And we’ll check on the outlook for the rest of 2023, as our hospitality industry still attempts to rebound from the early days of COVID-19.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org.

Tags
News In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.