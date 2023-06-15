© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
News

Race Unwrapped: How Rain Pryor embodies her father's legacy of using humor to explore race

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT

Richard Pryor's fearless approach to comedy influenced a generation of artists — especially his daughter.

Comedian Richard Pryor didn’t leave much on the cutting room floor when it came to comedy.

Not sex, family, religion, or politics. Certainly not race, or being Black in America.

Many of today’s comedians can trace their lineage of fearless humor right back to Richard Pryor, and that includes his own progeny. On this episode of Race Unwrapped, I talk with Rain Pryor, Richard Pryor’s daughter and an actress, director, and writer in her own right.

We reflect on how different the landscape looks for comedians who honestly and authentically talk about race in America today.

It's the first episode of our new season, which will unwrap how comedy helps us tackle big and hard topics about race — the vulnerable and the ugly, the joyous and the revelatory.

Listen in the player above, and in your favorite podcast app.

Tags
News Race & Equity
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.