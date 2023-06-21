This Week ‘In Conversation’: Sports betting and medical marijuana
The Kentucky General Assembly voted to legalize both. What's next?
In March, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to make use of medical marijuana legal, effective 2025. They also passed a law that will allow racetracks to become licensed sports betting facilities.
This Friday on “In Conversation,” experts and journalists join us to talk through how each of those laws could affect the commonwealth.
Listen Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org.