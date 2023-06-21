© 2023 Louisville Public Media

This Week ‘In Conversation’: Sports betting and medical marijuana

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 21, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
Baishampayan Ghose/Creative Commons
/

The Kentucky General Assembly voted to legalize both. What's next?

In March, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to make use of medical marijuana legal, effective 2025. They also passed a law that will allow racetracks to become licensed sports betting facilities.

This Friday on “In Conversation,” experts and journalists join us to talk through how each of those laws could affect the commonwealth.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
