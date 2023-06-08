© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week ‘Conversation’: Juneteenth in Kentucky

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT
A banner for the Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration hangs from a lamp post in downtown Louisville.
Celebrations and events to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth are taking place in Kentucky.

Juneteenth can be a complicated holiday.

It’s an official holiday of celebration — rejoicing in enslaved people being freed as part of the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s also a reminder that many enslaved people were not informed about slavery’s end until years later.

On “In Conversation” this week we talk about the origins of the holiday and what Juneteenth means in a modern context.

We also let you know about upcoming Juneteenth events in Louisville and in Oldham County.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org.

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped."
