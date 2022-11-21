-
Metro Council approved funding for veteran housing in south Louisville and a health care innovation project anchored by a new technology center in the West End.
-
Peppy Martin, a former Republican who lost to incumbent Gov. Paul Patton in 1999 amid a series of controversial statements, has filed to run for Kentucky’s top political post in 2023.
-
Enter for a chance to win tix to see Margo Price at Headliners
-
Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across five states, falsely telling them that voting by mail would risk "giving your private information to the man."
-
Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed Friday night through Monday morning.
-
Sunny War shares new song "Higher" (feat David Rawlings)
-
-
The school plans to take down the Yorktown Apartments complex, which it owns, to create a parking lot.
-
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita officially filed a complaint against Dr. Caitlin Bernard Wednesday with the Indiana Medical Licensing Board.
-
-
The Kentucky Democratic Party has appealed a recent court ruling that upheld Republican-drawn political maps for the state House of Representatives and Congress.
-
Former journalism teacher James Miller admitted to filming a 10-year-old undressing and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child sex abuse material.
-
After months of negotiations and strike threats, the Transit Authority of River City and its employees have agreed on a new contract.
-
Free speech doesn't necessarily mean freedom from consequences.
-
A look at Chanticleer's new Christmas release with conductor and countertenor Tim Keeler.
-
Covering and discovering the city that made us
-
Mark Anthony Mulligan, known for his colorful and playful street scenes filled with signs and logos, died this week at the age of 59.
-
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has named Kim Schatzel as the institution’s next president.
-
Fleetwood Mac singer/songwriter dies
-
A half-dozen power plants in Kentucky are storing toxic coal ash in or near groundwater and may have to remove it in order to comply with federal regulations designed to protect people’s health and the environment.
-
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran after a trench collapse in Clarksville on Monday.
-
Shell was the majority floor leader of the state House of Representatives from 2017 until 2019 before he was ousted during a primary election. He’s a fifth-generation farmer.
-
The Jefferson County Board of Education has given final approval to a contract extension with the teachers’ union.
-
More than 30 residents live in the Yorktown Apartments and have to vacate by the end of January.