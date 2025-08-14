Pigs, cows, funnel cakes and carnival rides: It’s the 2025 Kentucky State Fair

From now until Aug. 24, Kentuckians from 120 counties will flock to Louisville to witness cows, chickens, donut burgers, funnel cakes and carnival rides all in one place. The 2025 Kentucky State Fair is in full swing.

The state fair had a sweltering start on Thursday. By noon, the temperature neared 90 degrees and the sun hovered over the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center

There were few visitors outside on the carnival rides, as many fairgoers stuck to the indoor activities to hide from the intense heat.

Louisvillians Emily Davidson and Stephon Anderson sought refuge at a homemade cheese stand. Both fanned themselves with cowhead-shaped fans to cool off, and Davidson said they had only been there for an hour. She said the fair “feels like home,” and she’s been every year for the last 30 years.

Giselle Rhoden / LPM Stephon and Anderson and Emily Davidson said they've been coming to the state fair for about 30 years.

“Especially when you're born and raised in Louisville, and you don't really go outside, when you travel, it's usually the other states,” Davidson said. “So you get to learn about your own state here too…I like to see the cakes and pictures and stuff that people put in.”

Amber Hale came from her hometown in Russell Springs to cheer on her son. He’ll be a judge of livestock this year with Future Farmers of America. She said she drove more than two hours to get there.

“I've been coming to the fair since I was a little girl, and I'm in my 40s now. I'm 43,” Hale said.

1 of 3 — IMG_2712.JPG Giselle Rhoden / LPM 2 of 3 — IMG_2713.JPG Giselle Rhoden / LPM 3 of 3 — IMG_2716.JPG Giselle Rhoden / LPM

Around Hale, chickens clucked in their pens and the pigs oinked at the kids above them. Discovery Farms coordinator Therea Pulliam spent most of Wednesday night setting up the area.

“We have so many different [animals],” Pulliams said. “And sometimes, some of these kids don't get to see it other than when they're here. So that’s what we’re here for.”

While many families eyed the livestock, Hale said she’s more excited about the food this year.

“I love the pork burgers,” she said. “I haven't had one yet today, but I did visit the [Cattlemen’s] Association and got a really good cheeseburger.”

As far as state fair food goes, Anderson said the pork reigns supreme.

“I always get the pork chop from the Kentucky Pork Producers,” he said.

Davidson said she’s trying something new this year.

“I’m really going out to get the fried brussels sprouts. See how that goes,” she said.

Tickets for the Kentucky State Fair are available online.