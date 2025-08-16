The best new albums out Aug. 15
It's Friday, and that means many of you are beginning your seven-week wait for the new Taylor Swift album. But there's more to life than show business — let today's truly spectacular new music offerings soundtrack your anticipatory haze.
This week, after years of collaborations with Bon Iver, Mk.gee and most recently Justin Bieber, the deeply loved and enigmatic Dijon has returned with Baby, a sample-rich reflection on fatherhood and growth. Molly Tuttle sheds her past as well with So Long Little Miss Sunshine, featuring a daring Icona Pop cover, while Joseph Decosimo revisits traditional folk standards on Fiery Gizzard.
Stephen Thompson welcomes Amelia Mason from WBUR in Boston to parse through those albums and more on this New Music Friday.
Listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts, and scroll down for our long list of albums out Aug. 15.
The Starting Five
Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:
💿 Dijon, Baby (Stream)
- Recommended If You Like: Mk.gee, serpentwithfeet
💿 Marissa Nadler, New Radiations (Stream)
- RIYL: Angel Olson, Laura Gibson
💿 Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine (Stream)
- RIYL: Margo Price, I'm With Her
💿 Pile, Sunshine and Balance Beams (Stream)
- RIYL: Ovlov, Cloud Nothings
💿 Joseph Decosimo, Fiery Gizzard (Stream)
- RIYL: Sam Amidon, old-time music
The Lightning Round
Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
💿 KAYTRANADA, AIN'T NO DAMN WAY!
💿 Cassandra Jenkins, My Light, My Massage Parlor
💿 Cass McCombs, Interior Live Oak
💿 Audrey Hobert, Who's The Clown? (read our feature on Audrey Hobert)
💿 Najee Janey, Royalty
💿 Bret McKenzie, Freak Out City
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
Rap/Hip-Hop
- Babyface Ray, Codeine Cowboy
- Chance The Rapper, Star Line
- Evidence, Unlearning Vol. 2
- Hit Boy, Software Update
- Murs, Love & Rockets 3:16 (The Emancipation)
- Orrin, Lost in Translation
- Recoechi, Flavaz
- Rich Brian, Where Is My Head?
Country/Folk/Americana
- Doc Pomus, You Can't Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos
- Gavin Adcock, Own Worst Enemy
- Jordan Davis, Learn the Hard Way
- Kyle Morgan & Tamar Korn, Darkening Green
Electronic/Out There
- Christina Carter, Like A Bayou To Its Gulf
- Francesca Marongiu, Still Forms in Air
- Garage Sale, Any Day Now
- Giuseppe Ielasi / Jack Sheen, The Vestige
- Hussain Bokhari, Possessions
- Steve Gunn, Music For Writers
Global
- Alick Nkhata, Radio Lusaka
Pop
- Maroon 5, Love is Like
- Alison Goldfrapp, Flux
- Billianne, Modes of Transportation
- Conan Gray, Wishbone
- Jack Garratt, Pillars
- Joey Valance & Brae, HYPERYOUTH
- ROSIE, City Woman
- Sabrina Sterling, Ramona EP
- The Aces, Gold Star Baby
R&B/Soul
- TAVE, Fly Away
- Tres Leches, The Smooth Sounds of Tres Leches, LHCC Mart Vol. 1
R&B/Soul
- Gregg Belisle-Chi, Slow Crawl: Performing the Music of Tim Berne
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Georgia Harmer, Eye of the Storm
- Sunbeam Sound Machine, Double Magic
- The Crabs, Years at the Unknown
- Auri, III - Candles & Beginnings
- Billy Raffoul, When I Cross the River
- Black Honey, Soak
- Chevelle, Bright As Blasphemy
- Chris Crofton, I'm Your Man
- Coyote Island, Shadow Magic
- Emily James, Summer Nostalgia EP
- Fletcher Tucker, Kin
- Foot Ox, A Lighthouse with Silver Dog Eyes
- Ganser, Animal Hospital
- Mae Powell, Making Room for the Light
- Pool Kids, Easier Said Than Done
- R.J.F., Cleaning Out The Empty Administration Building
- Rise Against, Ricochet
- Shaki Tavi, Minor Slip
- Stephen Bishop, THIMK
- Street Sects, Dry Drunk
- Super Static Fever, Silent Dynamic Torture (reissue)
- The Heavy Heavy, Live
- V/A, Sandworms: The Songs Of Howe Gelb and Giant Sand
- Wilder Maker, The Streets Like Beds Still Warm
- Yawn Mower, I Just Can't Wait To Die
Credits
- Host: Stephen Thompson
- Guest: Amelia Mason, WBUR
- Audio Producer: Vincent Acovino
- Digital Producer: Elle Mannion
- Editor: Otis Hart
- Production Assistant: Dora Levite
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
