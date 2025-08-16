The best new albums out Aug. 15

It's Friday, and that means many of you are beginning your seven-week wait for the new Taylor Swift album. But there's more to life than show business — let today's truly spectacular new music offerings soundtrack your anticipatory haze.

This week, after years of collaborations with Bon Iver, Mk.gee and most recently Justin Bieber, the deeply loved and enigmatic Dijon has returned with Baby, a sample-rich reflection on fatherhood and growth. Molly Tuttle sheds her past as well with So Long Little Miss Sunshine, featuring a daring Icona Pop cover, while Joseph Decosimo revisits traditional folk standards on Fiery Gizzard.

Stephen Thompson welcomes Amelia Mason from WBUR in Boston to parse through those albums and more on this New Music Friday.

Listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts, and scroll down for our long list of albums out Aug. 15.

The Starting Five

Ebru Yildiz / Marissa Nadler

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Dijon, Baby (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Mk.gee, serpentwithfeet

💿 Marissa Nadler, New Radiations (Stream)

RIYL: Angel Olson, Laura Gibson

💿 Molly Tuttle, So Long Little Miss Sunshine (Stream)

RIYL: Margo Price, I'm With Her

💿 Pile, Sunshine and Balance Beams (Stream)

RIYL: Ovlov, Cloud Nothings

💿 Joseph Decosimo, Fiery Gizzard (Stream)

RIYL: Sam Amidon, old-time music

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Silvia Grav / Domino / Domino Cass McCombs.

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 KAYTRANADA, AIN'T NO DAMN WAY!

💿 Cassandra Jenkins, My Light, My Massage Parlor

💿 Cass McCombs, Interior Live Oak

💿 Audrey Hobert, Who's The Clown? (read our feature on Audrey Hobert)

💿 Najee Janey, Royalty

💿 Bret McKenzie, Freak Out City

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Julian Edward / Wavy Gang/Empire / Wavy Gang/Empire Babyface Ray.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rap/Hip-Hop

Babyface Ray, Codeine Cowboy

Chance The Rapper, Star Line

Evidence, Unlearning Vol. 2

Hit Boy, Software Update

Murs, Love & Rockets 3:16 (The Emancipation)

Orrin, Lost in Translation

Recoechi, Flavaz

Rich Brian, Where Is My Head?

Country/Folk/Americana

Doc Pomus, You Can't Hip A Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos

Gavin Adcock, Own Worst Enemy

Jordan Davis, Learn the Hard Way

Kyle Morgan & Tamar Korn, Darkening Green

Electronic/Out There

Christina Carter, Like A Bayou To Its Gulf

Francesca Marongiu, Still Forms in Air

Garage Sale, Any Day Now

Giuseppe Ielasi / Jack Sheen, The Vestige

Hussain Bokhari, Possessions

Steve Gunn, Music For Writers

Global

Alick Nkhata, Radio Lusaka

Pop

Maroon 5, Love is Like

Alison Goldfrapp, Flux

Billianne, Modes of Transportation

Conan Gray, Wishbone

Jack Garratt, Pillars

Joey Valance & Brae, HYPERYOUTH

ROSIE, City Woman

Sabrina Sterling, Ramona EP

The Aces, Gold Star Baby

R&B/Soul

TAVE, Fly Away

Tres Leches, The Smooth Sounds of Tres Leches, LHCC Mart Vol. 1

R&B/Soul

Gregg Belisle-Chi, Slow Crawl: Performing the Music of Tim Berne

Rock/Alt/Indie

Georgia Harmer, Eye of the Storm

Sunbeam Sound Machine, Double Magic

The Crabs, Years at the Unknown

Auri, III - Candles & Beginnings

Billy Raffoul, When I Cross the River

Black Honey, Soak

Chevelle, Bright As Blasphemy

Chris Crofton, I'm Your Man

Coyote Island, Shadow Magic

Emily James, Summer Nostalgia EP

Fletcher Tucker, Kin

Foot Ox, A Lighthouse with Silver Dog Eyes

Ganser, Animal Hospital

Mae Powell, Making Room for the Light

Pool Kids, Easier Said Than Done

R.J.F., Cleaning Out The Empty Administration Building

Rise Against, Ricochet

Shaki Tavi, Minor Slip

Stephen Bishop, THIMK

Street Sects, Dry Drunk

Super Static Fever, Silent Dynamic Torture (reissue)

The Heavy Heavy, Live

V/A, Sandworms: The Songs Of Howe Gelb and Giant Sand

Wilder Maker, The Streets Like Beds Still Warm

Yawn Mower, I Just Can't Wait To Die

