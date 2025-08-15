Shadwick Wilde shares a new Quiet Hollers song!

One of my favorite Louisville bands, Quiet Hollers, features one of my favorite songwriters, Shadwick Wilde. Shadwick emailed this week to share a brand new song! I was inspired by the thoughtful lyrics, cool guitar solo, and Flamenco inspired ending; so I asked him to share thoughts on writing it.

"I wrote Death Breath half in the Netherlands and half in Kentucky.

Almost two years, I sat in my uncle’s back garden, in a small Dutch town called Enkhuizen, picking out the guitar part. A verse came, easy as anything. A chorus, borrowing a phrase with permission from a friend’s song, also came easily, as sometimes they do.

I had half a song. I felt split in two, which is normal for me. I brought it home to Kentucky. I sat with it. It changed. I changed. Another verse. One more year and I will have managed to produce it into a song— this is the part that is hard for me.

Writing has always come easy, or sometimes not at all. Only one of the two. Recording and producing, on the other hand, have always been a challenge. It is rare that I am happy enough with a recording to feel ready to release it, let it go. But here it is, anyway!"