Election 2022

Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
Kentucky Republicans bolstered their control of the state Legislature, but voters rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
The Clark County Clerk says an error with a voting machine caused more than 1,000 votes to go missing from unofficial Election Night results.
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
For the first time since the 2003 merger, Republicans are set to gain seats on Louisville's legislative body.
This week, Kentucky voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have helped enshrine abortion restrictions in the state, clearing the way for…
The proposal was defeated by about 70,000 votes, with voters in many rural parts of the state joining in with urban centers to reject the amendment.
The canvass in Clark County could have implications for the too-close-to-call District 71 state representative race.
'Kentuckians have rejected misinformation': Sec. of State Michael Adams talks election reform and voter turnout after Election DaySec. of State Michael Adams says Ky. is on track to hit or surpass 50% voter turnout which would be the highest in a midterm election since 1990.
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.