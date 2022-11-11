© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Ind. state Rep. Rita Fleming to retain seat after vote canvass

By John Boyle
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:06 PM EST
11102022_District 71 State Representative_Rita Fleming_Indiana House Democrats
Indiana House Democrats
/
lection results certified this week show Indiana House District 71 Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming winning by 156 votes in Clark County, and 70 in Floyd County.

A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71.

Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins.

Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member, led Fleming by just 35 votes in the unofficial results released on Election Night. But Clark County Clerk Susan Popp said state data for voter turnout didn’t match up with the county’s vote tallies.

The Clark County Election Board announced the issue on Thursday and attributed it to an error with a voting machine.

The canvass resulted in more than 1,000 votes being added to the total tally, giving Fleming the edge, as of Friday afternoon.

Popp told WFPL News it’s an unfortunate situation that’s likely to cause emotions to run high.

“I would just invite everyone to let the process play out,” she said. “I think at the end of the day, everyone just wants your vote to be counted, and you want to have an accurate election with integrity.”

Fleming, a retired OB-GYN from Jeffersonville, is in her second term. She said she’s happy with the outcome.

“I felt like I have so much more to do as a state representative,” she said. “And now, to be able to get the opportunity to do that and serve the people in my district for another two years is an awesome opportunity, and I look forward to it.”

Popp said votes do not have to be certified with the state until Nov. 21. The Republican Party and Hawkins, who could not be reached for comment,  will have opportunities to challenge the results.

This story may be updated.

Tags
News Election 2022
John Boyle
John is News Editor for LPM. Email John at jboyle@lpm.org.
See stories by John Boyle
Related Content