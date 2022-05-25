© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Ryland Barton

Managing Editor for Collaboratives
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. He's covered politics and state government for NPR member stations KWBU in Waco and KUT in Austin. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Chicago and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Texas. He grew up in Lexington.
Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.

