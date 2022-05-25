Breya Jones (she/they) is the Breaking News Reporter for LPM. She is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. She studied political science and journalism at DePaul University in Chicago. Audio is a new frontier that they are excited to bring into their work. While her main interest is in reporting on historically under-covered communities, she is excited by a variety of topics. When not reporting, they can be found stocking their desk snack drawer, knitting and most likely of all, watching Bob's Burgers.

Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org