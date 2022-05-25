Breya JonesBreaking News Reporter
Breya Jones (she/they) is the Breaking News Reporter for LPM. She is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. She studied political science and journalism at DePaul University in Chicago. Audio is a new frontier that they are excited to bring into their work. While her main interest is in reporting on historically under-covered communities, she is excited by a variety of topics. When not reporting, they can be found stocking their desk snack drawer, knitting and most likely of all, watching Bob's Burgers.
Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org
Eastbound lanes on the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed Friday night through Monday morning.
After months of negotiations and strike threats, the Transit Authority of River City and its employees have agreed on a new contract.
The University of Louisville Board of Trustees has named Kim Schatzel as the institution’s next president.
Democratic incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming retained her District 71 seat after a vote recanvass boosted her vote totals.
Light Up Louisville will feature a parade, Santa’s workshop, a holiday market and light displays in downtown on Friday.
Native American groups say education is key to moving forward and correcting misinformation about their cultures and Thanksgiving.
The one-time $2.5 million grant comes from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' nonprofit, Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.
Louisville officials hope to use the city’s portion of opioid settlements to help those dealing with substance use disorder.
Workers from Starbucks on Factory Lane participated in a strike Thursday with more than 100 other locations across the country.
Kentucky's Kids Count report shows more children in foster care, but fewer released through reunificationThis year’s Kids Count County Data Book shows Kentucky has improved in some metrics, though there is still room for improvement.