Breya Jones

Breya Jones

Breaking News Reporter
Stay Connected

Breya Jones (she/they) is the Breaking News Reporter for LPM. She is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. She studied political science and journalism at DePaul University in Chicago. Audio is a new frontier that they are excited to bring into their work. While her main interest is in reporting on historically under-covered communities, she is excited by a variety of topics. When not reporting, they can be found stocking their desk snack drawer, knitting and most likely of all, watching Bob's Burgers.
Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org

