John BoyleNews Editor
John Boyle is news editor for LPM. Previously, he was a reporter and editor at focused on Southern Indiana. He is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.
Email John at jboyle@lpm.org.
About 49 percent of people in the Hoosier Survey approve of Gov. Eric Holcomb's job performance, while just 35 percent disapprove.
The 120 kiosks set up across the state provide a way to easily access IndianaLegalHelp.org and other resources.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was invited to the conference to speak about Indiana’s efforts to diversify its energy sources.
The Clark County Clerk says an error with a voting machine caused more than 1,000 votes to go missing from unofficial Election Night results.
Starting in 2025, the 48 million seniors in Medicare won't have to spend more than $2,000 of their own money on prescription drugs each year.
Here's a breakdown into how Halloween is celebrated in seven other countries.
The news conference will include Indiana State Police, Carroll County law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Can people living in long-term care facilities vote? What about people with Alzheimer’s or dementia?Hoosiers who live in nursing homes or who have dementia and Alzheimer's have the same voting rights as others.
In a tweet, Musk said he bought the site because "it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square..."
Thursday, Oct. 27 is the last day you can request a mail-in ballot for this fall’s election.There are about a dozen reasons Hoosiers can vote by mail.…