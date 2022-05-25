Divya KarthikeyanCapitol Reporter
Divya Karthikeyan is the Capitol Reporter at LPM. Originally from Chennai, India, she’s reported for national and international outlets on politics, climate change, gender and caste inequality in India. She started out in the US as a graduate student at NYU’s Arthur .L. Carter Journalism Institute and interned at The New Republic and Gotham Gazette.
Email Divya at dkarthikeyan@lpm.org.
-
Democrats argue these maps violate part of the state constitution that says people have a right to “free and equal” elections.
-
The Kentucky Democratic Party has appealed a recent court ruling that upheld Republican-drawn political maps for the state House of Representatives and Congress.
-
Shell was the majority floor leader of the state House of Representatives from 2017 until 2019 before he was ousted during a primary election. He’s a fifth-generation farmer.
-
Democratic Rep. Pamela Stevenson filed to run for Attorney General last week, making her the first Black woman to run for the office in Kentucky history.
-
McGarvey authored 18 bills in his ten years as a state lawmaker. He said he has faith he can bring those lessons on building consensus from his time in the Kentucky Senate to Washington, even during a divisive period.
-
Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed Commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Alvarado has been a vocal proponent of abortion bans in the state.
-
A politician and businessman, Brown was well known for catapulting the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain into an international brand.
-
Lawmakers are trying to figure out how to regulate abortion after voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment earlier this month.
-
Abortion is still illegal in Kentucky. On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court will hear challenges to the abortion laws currently in effect.
-
Multiple people, including children, were injured in a bush crash in Magoffin County. Kentucky State Police are on the scene.