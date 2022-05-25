Divya Karthikeyan is the Capitol Reporter at LPM. Originally from Chennai, India, she’s reported for national and international outlets on politics, climate change, gender and caste inequality in India. She started out in the US as a graduate student at NYU’s Arthur .L. Carter Journalism Institute and interned at The New Republic and Gotham Gazette.

Email Divya at dkarthikeyan@lpm.org.