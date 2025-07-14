© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track with LPM

On Track: Free speech and protest

Published July 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
How do First Amendment rights apply at protests, online and in everyday life?

Free speech and the right to protest are at the heart of the First Amendment—but how do those rights really work in practice? Bob Corn-Revere from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and Amber Duke, Executive Director of ACLU of Kentucky join us to explore what’s protected, and how these issues are showing up in 2025.

