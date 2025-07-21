Berea College isn’t your typical school. It’s been tuition-free since 1892, and was the South’s first interracial and coeducational college. On this episode, we talk with Gretchen Dykstra, author of “ Lessons from the Foothills: Berea College and Its Unique Role in America ,” and alum Morgan Younge about what makes the school unique, and what it can teach us about education, equity, and opportunity today.

On Track: The history of Berea College Listen • 29:00

