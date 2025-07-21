On Track: The history of Berea College

© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Published July 21, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Berea College isn’t your typical school. It’s been tuition-free since 1892, and was the South’s first interracial and coeducational college. On this episode, we talk with Gretchen Dykstra, author of “Lessons from the Foothills: Berea College and Its Unique Role in America,” and alum Morgan Younge about what makes the school unique, and what it can teach us about education, equity, and opportunity today.

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

