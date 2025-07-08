On Track: How does the economy actually work?

People say it affects everything from how they vote to when they make big purchases or change jobs: the economy. But under that blanket term are so many other things, like the stock market, inflation, interest rates, consumer behavior, and they’re all interconnected. On this episode, we’re covering all the things you may have forgotten from your Economy 101 class, and are now afraid to ask, with Kentucky economic policy expert Jason Bailey.

On Track: Economy 101 Listen • 29:00

