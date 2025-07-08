© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: How does the economy actually work?

Published July 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
People say it affects everything from how they vote to when they make big purchases or change jobs: the economy. But under that blanket term are so many other things, like the stock market, inflation, interest rates, consumer behavior, and they’re all interconnected. On this episode, we’re covering all the things you may have forgotten from your Economy 101 class, and are now afraid to ask, with Kentucky economic policy expert Jason Bailey.

On Track: Economy 101

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

