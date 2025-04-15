On Track: Why Louisville needs trees

Arbor Day is just around the corner—a day to celebrate the importance of trees that give us shade, cleaner air and healthier communities. And a 2015 report showed Louisville’s trees needed some love. Our tree canopy was shrinking. On the next episode of “On Track,” we’ll find out what’s been done since then to take care of our city’s trees, and how we can all help.

Guest: Morgan Grubbs, Programs Director of TreesLouisville