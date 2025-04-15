© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Why Louisville needs trees

Published April 15, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Sure, they're pretty, but trees are also important.

Arbor Day is just around the corner—a day to celebrate the importance of trees that give us shade, cleaner air and healthier communities. And a 2015 report showed Louisville’s trees needed some love. Our tree canopy was shrinking. On the next episode of “On Track,” we’ll find out what’s been done since then to take care of our city’s trees, and how we can all help.

Guest: Morgan Grubbs, Programs Director of TreesLouisville

