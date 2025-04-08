On Track: Why public transit matters

It’s fair to say Louisville isn’t exactly renowned for great public transportation. And with TARC facing a financial crisis, this could be a pivotal moment. So on this episode, we talk with public transit advocates about what the future could look like here, and why transportation options are so important to a city’s success.

Guests:



Chris Glasser, President of Streets For People, a Louisville-based nonprofit advocating for safe and convenient walking, biking, and transit

Michael Blackwood, co-manager of the Get on the Bus campaign by the Louisville Democratic Socialists of America