On Track

On Track: Why public transit matters

Published April 8, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Advocates say it's vital to our city's success

It’s fair to say Louisville isn’t exactly renowned for great public transportation. And with TARC facing a financial crisis, this could be a pivotal moment. So on this episode, we talk with public transit advocates about what the future could look like here, and why transportation options are so important to a city’s success.

Guests:

  • Chris Glasser, President of Streets For People, a Louisville-based nonprofit advocating for safe and convenient walking, biking, and transit
  • Michael Blackwood, co-manager of the Get on the Bus campaign by the Louisville Democratic Socialists of America
