Trailblazing hip-hop artist MC Lyte has released her first album in nine years, and she’s now on the road with her "1 of 1: Reflections of Lyte" tour. She’ll be at Headliner's Music Hall in Louisville on April 5, and joins us to talk about why she decided to go back into the studio, and what it was like being a woman in the early days of hip-hop.

