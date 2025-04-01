© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: The 2025 Ky. General Assembly in review

Published April 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A look back at the legislative session.

This year has already been a whirlwind in national politics. But what’s going on at the state levels of government? In Kentucky, lawmakers just wrapped up their annual session. We talk about what went through, what it all means, and what could come next, with Sylvia Goodman, Kentucky Public Radio's Capitol Reporter.

On Track: 2025 Ky. General Assembly Wrap-Up

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track