© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

The state of professional theatre in Louisville

Published March 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Are we still a theatre town?

The landscape of live theater has dramatically shifted in the years since COVID-19 disrupted the industry. And here in Louisville, we’ve seen those changes up close. Louisville’s professional theatre companies are facing big questions about how to evolve and keep audiences engaged.

Guests:

  • Keith Waits, curator and operations director at Louisville Visual Art, where he hosts “Artists Talk with LVA” each week on WXOX 97.1 FM

  • Tory Parker, director of marketing and communications for Fund for the Arts

    On Track: Professional theatre in Louisville

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org.

On Track