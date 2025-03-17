© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: Media literacy and why it matters

Published March 17, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
How to separate fact from fiction

We live in an age of constant information—for better or worse. So as we encounter news in all its forms, from newspapers to Tiktok, how can we figure out which sources are trustworthy? On this episode, we talk about media literacy, and how to separate fact from fiction.

  • Jake Ryan, Managing Editor, LPM’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting
  • Patricia Weems Gaston, Lacy C. Haynes Professor of Journalism at the University of Kansas’ William Allen White School of Journalism
