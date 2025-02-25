On Track: The state of Black Louisville in 2025

February is Black History Month, and Black history is Louisville history. But on this episode, we’re focusing on the present. We’ll talk to Lyndon Pryor, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, about the state of Black Louisville today. What is the league’s focus, and how is it changing with the national political climate, and big companies rolling back their DEI initiatives? Who is working to address disparities in our community, and how can we help?

On Track: Lyndon Pryor Listen • 29:00