© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
On Track

On Track: The state of Black Louisville in 2025

Published February 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

A conversation with Lyndon Pryor, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League

February is Black History Month, and Black history is Louisville history. But on this episode, we’re focusing on the present. We’ll talk to Lyndon Pryor, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, about the state of Black Louisville today. What is the league’s focus, and how is it changing with the national political climate, and big companies rolling back their DEI initiatives? Who is working to address disparities in our community, and how can we help?

On Track: Lyndon Pryor

On Track