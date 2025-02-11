On Track: How the bus driver shortage is affecting Louisville students

Transportation issues with Jefferson County Public Schools have resulted in cuts, lawsuits and hardships for families trying to get students back and forth to school. On this episode, we talk about JCPS and transportation. How do other cities handle it? And how does our own system compare? Our guests are Jess Clark, who covers education for LPM, and Sebastian Martinez Hickey, an analyst and researcher with the Economic Policy Institute.

