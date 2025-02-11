© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track

On Track: How the bus driver shortage is affecting Louisville students

Published February 11, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
Why can't Louisville nail the logistics of getting kids to and from school?

Transportation issues with Jefferson County Public Schools have resulted in cuts, lawsuits and hardships for families trying to get students back and forth to school. On this episode, we talk about JCPS and transportation. How do other cities handle it? And how does our own system compare? Our guests are Jess Clark, who covers education for LPM, and Sebastian Martinez Hickey, an analyst and researcher with the Economic Policy Institute.

On Track: JCPS and transportation

On Track