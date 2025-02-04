A new local talk show joins the LPM lineup

Louisville Public Media is announcing a new edition to its airwaves and podcast offerings, locally produced. “On Track” is a 30-minute interview-based show focused on the news and conversations that matter most in our own community.

Host Ayisha Jaffer will talk to public officials, community leaders and everyday people about the challenges we face, and how we can all work together to make things better.

Starting Feb. 10, you can hear “On Track” Monday through Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL, and listen to it on-demand with your favorite podcast app.

If you have a topic you’d like to hear about on the show, call or text 502-814-TALK, or send an email to ontrack@lpm.org .

With the addition of “On Track” to WFPL’s on-air schedule, some programs will shift. “Marketplace” will now air Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m., and “Today Explained” will move to Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. Both shows will also remain available on-demand.

