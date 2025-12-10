© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Curious Louisville

Curious Louisville: Were there Civil War barracks in Old Louisville?

By Justin Hicks,
Laura Ellis
Published December 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
National Archives

Have you ever used the "places" feature in the Wikipedia app? It shows you interesting sites near your location. Michelle Kadikian, who lives in Old Louisville, used that feature while at home, and found fragments of information about a Civil War encampment called Taylor Barracks. There's not a lot of information about these buildings in the history books, but reaching them was a matter of life or death for thousands of formerly enslaved men. On this episode, we'll find out why.

Curious Louisville: Taylor Barracks

Curious Louisville
Justin Hicks
Justin is LPM's Data Reporter. Email Justin at jhicks@lpm.org.
See stories by Justin Hicks
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of On Demand and Digital Strategy. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Ask Curious Louisville
LPM News wants to answer your questions about Louisville and Southern Indiana. Submit them for a chance to be featured on Curious Louisville.
Submit Your Question