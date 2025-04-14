© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Curious Louisville

Curious Louisville: Who is the voice of the crosswalk?

By Giselle Rhoden,
Laura Ellis
Published April 14, 2025 at 5:55 AM EDT
A crosswalk button at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Eastern Parkway, with a person crossing the street in the background
Giselle Rhoden

"Whose voice is that on the the walk sign at Douglass Loop and Bardstown Road? I go through that area quite a bit, and at some point I noticed that there was a voice, and that the voice didn't sound like they were from Louisville."

That's what Dan Pike and many other people have been curious about over the years. So he sent his message to Curious Louisville, and LPM's Giselle Rhoden was up for the challenge. Listen below to see what she found.

Follow Curious Louisville in your favorite podcast app to make sure you never miss an episode. Have a burning question about our community? Send it to Curious Louisville and we may answer yours next!

