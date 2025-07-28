© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Curious Louisville: What's with the beeping box in NuLu?

By Laura Ellis,
Giselle Rhoden
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A beige metal box about the size of a deep freezer sits in front of a red brick wall.
Giselle Rhoden
NuLu's beeping box, on S. Campbell Street near Billy Goat Strut Alley

"It has a very relatable sound. It is very quietly having a meltdown."

It sits alongside a brick building in Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood. It’s a metal box, about the size of a dresser, or maybe a deep freezer, but a little taller. And it makes a beeping sound. Sort of an alarm, but so quiet you can't hear it until you're close to the box. It's been described as "quietly having a meltdown." Local lore says it's been beeping this way for years, and no one knows why. On this episode, a curious community member named Ben Falstrom joins LPM's Giselle Rhoden to find out more. Listen below to see what they discover.

Thanks to Mary Basso for submitting this question, and to BIGFAKE for creating the beeping box remix you hear on this episode. Ask a question of your own at CuriousLouisville.org.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at <a href="mailto:lellis@lpm.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-2798-d34e-afff-27dc01fe0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1672952423958,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-0b3b-d503-a5b5-cfbbd3a80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1672952423958,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-0b3b-d503-a5b5-cfbbd3a80000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;lellis@lpm.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:lellis@lpm.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-83bb-d167-a7b7-fbfbd3190000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000185-83bb-d167-a7b7-fbfbd3180000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">lellis@lpm.org</a>.
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's arts and culture reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
