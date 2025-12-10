© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WUOL's Chanukah specials for 2025

Published December 10, 2025 at 3:23 PM EST
Red and yellow candles burning in a gold menorah
A menorah

Celebrate Chanukah with 90.5 WUOL with musical selections through out the season, and these specials (and your favorite latke recipe!)

Chanukah Memories and Melodies, December 14, 10 p.m.
Six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind. From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, social entrepreneur Aaron Dworkin, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Sephardic music virtuoso Daphna Mor, conductor Eric Jacobsen, and Yiddish music maven Henry Sapoznik. Hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest.

Candles Burning Brightly, December 21, 10 p.m.
A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Listen at lpm.org/classical and on the LPM app
