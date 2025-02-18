© 2025 Louisville Public Media

What questions do you have about things in your city? Let Curious Louisville answer them

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
The Louisville skyline and the "Curious Louisville" logo
Wade Morgen
We're bringing back Curious Louisville, which started in 2018. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

LPM News wants to answer your questions about Louisville and Southern Indiana. Submit them for a chance to be featured on Curious Louisville.

Have you ever wondered about that weird little statue in your neighborhood? Or why everyone wants to know where you went to high school? You're probably not the only one.

When you submit your question to Curious Louisville, you could get the chance to work with an LPM News reporter to find the answer.

Fill out the form below and enter your question — the quirkier, the better. We may use this information to contact you and share the answer to your question or feature you in the story.

This project is a reboot of the original Curious Louisville series that began in 2018. Here are a few episodes we’ve already done:
Curious Louisville
