Curious Louisville: Did a German spy really live in my house?
When Sarah and Lowe Sutherland bought their house back in 2007, a friend of a friend told her a titillating story: "I was a paper boy on your street back in that during the war, and when I was delivering the papers, I saw that they arrested a German spy in the house that you just bought."
The Sutherlands have wondered since then, is it true, or just an urban legend? LPM's Joe Sonka takes the case, on this episode of Curious Louisville: