Curious Louisville: Who are those faces on the old Manual High School?

At the corner of Brook and Oak Streets in Old Louisville sits a building that started out as the duPont Manual Training High School, back in 1892.

Giselle Rhoden Question asker Dan Trabue

When Dan Trabue moved to the neighborhood around 25 years ago, he noticed something curious near the building's roofline: six round medallions, each with a face gazing out. "I was curious who they were and I couldn't really see them that well," Dan said. "I asked around a little bit and looked online, didn't find anything, and I've tried a couple times and then eventually gave up."

Then he sent his question to Curious Louisville. Dan is a Manual High alum, as were his dad and grandpa. And so is LPM's Breya Jones, who saw his quandary and decided to join him in his search for some answers.

Curious Louisville: Who are the faces on the old Manual High School? Listen • 7:00

