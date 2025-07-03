© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Original music accompanies the characters and story of Cymbeline

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:50 PM EDT
Cellist Wayne Krigger in a Shakesperian costume performing
Kentucky Shakespeare
Wayne Krigger

The long, daylight-filled days and high humidity in Louisville mean summer and a return of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park. Since 1961, the company has produced professional Shakespeare plays, for free, often doing a dozen performances of each play.

Over the past several years, Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace has been incorporating more live music into some of the plays, working with musicians like Brigid Kaelin (The Tempest) and Aaron Bibelhauser (As You Like It) to create original scores.

This year cellist Wayne Krigger has created music for Cymbeline, one of Shakespeare's last plays, and a play Kentucky Shakespeare hasn't presented in over forty years. Krigger and Wallace stopped by to preview this new music that accompanies this fantastical, fairytale tragedy.

Kentucky Shakespeare rehearsing Cymbeline
Kentucky Shakespeare in rehearsal for Cymbeline
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.