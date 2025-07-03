Original music accompanies the characters and story of Cymbeline

The long, daylight-filled days and high humidity in Louisville mean summer and a return of the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park. Since 1961, the company has produced professional Shakespeare plays, for free, often doing a dozen performances of each play.

Over the past several years, Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace has been incorporating more live music into some of the plays, working with musicians like Brigid Kaelin (The Tempest) and Aaron Bibelhauser (As You Like It) to create original scores.

This year cellist Wayne Krigger has created music for Cymbeline, one of Shakespeare's last plays, and a play Kentucky Shakespeare hasn't presented in over forty years. Krigger and Wallace stopped by to preview this new music that accompanies this fantastical, fairytale tragedy.