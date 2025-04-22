Spring, nature, and chamber music

To close out its third season of concerts, Music for a Purpose will present three programs this weekend to benefit Louisville Nature Center. Music for a Purpose's concerts are free, but donations accepted go to benefit other local non-profits. In addition to two full concerts on Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, they'll present a Saturday concert is geared towards families.

Julia Cash is the founder of Music for a Purpose and violinist, and she'll be joined by cellist Jonathan Ruckman and violinist Julia Noone, and pianist and composer Sebastian Chang. The ensemble leans into the nature theme with the "Spring" violin sonata of Ludwig van Beethoven and the "Spring" concerto by Antonio Vivaldi, plus Antonín Dvořák's "Dumky" trio and Chang's Piano Trio No. 2 "Beyond Silence." Here's a little of that trio:

Listen to my conversation with Cash above.