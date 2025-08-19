The Low Glow offer a jam about Bananas with great ap-peel

Louisville jam band The Low Glow inadvertantly created a new fan favorite called "Bananas Are Good". I mean, the subject matter is certainly a healthy topic but I think it may be the fantastic solos in the 6 minute plus song that is the real star here. From the band:

"This is the new single off our upcoming full length release, Doh! Due out in September. This song has been a crowd favorite at our recent shows and we want to share it with the world. Along with what (keyboardist) Woody (Woodmansee) has called 'the best recorded solo he's ever done' it also features Bruce the Dog from Deadbird Studios and Mr. Chicken. Bananas Are Good indeed. Hope you enjoy!"

The Low Glow is:

Jason Logsdon- Lead Vocals, Bass guitar

Joe Bowers - Guitar, backing vocals. Rubber chicken

Woody Woodmansee - Keys, backing vocals, slide whistle

Josh Clark - Drums, percussion

"Bananas Are Good" is now streaming. Catch The Low Glow September 27th at the Mellwood Tavern for Mellwood Mayhem that also features Fuzzstration, Alex Clark, A Grateful Dead Tribute, and more.