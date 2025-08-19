© 2025 Louisville Public Media

The Low Glow offer a jam about Bananas with great ap-peel

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
The Low Glow
Artwork by Woody Woodmansee
The Low Glow

Louisville jam band The Low Glow inadvertantly created a new fan favorite called "Bananas Are Good". I mean, the subject matter is certainly a healthy topic but I think it may be the fantastic solos in the 6 minute plus song that is the real star here. From the band:

"This is the new single off our upcoming full length release, Doh! Due out in September. This song has been a crowd favorite at our recent shows and we want to share it with the world. Along with what (keyboardist) Woody (Woodmansee) has called 'the best recorded solo he's ever done' it also features Bruce the Dog from Deadbird Studios and Mr. Chicken. Bananas Are Good indeed. Hope you enjoy!"

The Low Glow is:
Jason Logsdon- Lead Vocals, Bass guitar
Joe Bowers - Guitar, backing vocals. Rubber chicken
Woody Woodmansee - Keys, backing vocals, slide whistle
Josh Clark - Drums, percussion

"Bananas Are Good" is now streaming. Catch The Low Glow September 27th at the Mellwood Tavern for Mellwood Mayhem that also features Fuzzstration, Alex Clark, A Grateful Dead Tribute, and more.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
