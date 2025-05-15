Dixie Demuth pushed bounds of bartending. Now, Louisville cements her legacy.

In March 1968, Louisville Alcoholic Beverage Control officers shut down Dixie Sherman Demuth’s downtown bar for five days.

Demuth’s violation? She had a woman sitting at the bar and another woman serving drinks behind the bar. Both were breaking state laws that regulated what women could do at a place serving liquor.

Demuth challenged the law and in May 1972, the Kentucky Supreme Court agreed with her and struck down the laws.

Now, city officials will immortalize her legacy with a historical marker at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near Dixie’s Elbow Room's original location at 516 S. Fifth Street.

“Dixie was a fascinating woman, fascinating,” said Savannah Darr, Louisville Metro’s historic preservation officer. “My favorite thing I learned about her was how tenacious she was. I mean, she was an entrepreneur, and she knew what the laws were, and she still ran her business anyway.”

Demuth died in 2020.

In 2023, she was inducted, posthumously, into the Bourbon Hall of Fame for contributions to women’s history in relation to bourbon and spirits.

Demuth’s daughter, Dinah Tichy, told the Courier Journal that her mother was very proud of what she did and wanted to make sure her contributions to women's history weren’t forgotten.

The city’s new historical marker program comes after state officials paused additions to the Kentucky Historical Marker program for a year in 2020 amid the national racial justice uprising , including ones in Louisville . The Kentucky Historical Society, which oversees the program, shifted focus to update and ensure existing markers are accurate.

Darr said the city’s Landmarks Commission started hearing from residents about wanting more historical markers.

“Historical markers are such an accessible touch point and to learn a little bit of history,” Darr said. “It's history that's framed in a very specific way, so that it's not insulting to certain groups or anything like that. But it's not too much information, and it's something you can just walk up upon.”

Starting in June, people can suggest new markers for the Landmarks Commission to review. A subcommittee will be responsible for approving and denying applications.

“We're really interested to see how many applications we get with the application process,” Darr said.

She said Demuth’s marker was suggested to her by Ellen Hesen, former chief of staff for both Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor Craig Greenberg. Demuth is also the third cousin once removed of Bill Samuels Jr., the chairman emeritus of Maker's Mark Distillery.

Applicants will be responsible for covering the cost of a marker, but Darr said Metro Council members and neighborhood associations have previously helped offset these costs.

Historical marker applications open for 2025 on June 2 and will remain open until September 1.