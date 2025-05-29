‘Ballet Bound’ program brings auditions to neighborhoods across Louisville

Auditions for the 2025-2026 class of the Louisville Ballet’s Ballet Bound program start next weekend.

The yearlong educational program gives 20 students between the ages 7-9 a chance to learn at Louisville Ballet’s downtown dance studio.

The cost of tuition alongside supplies, like a uniform, are covered.

Ballet Bound, which is entering its sixth year, was created with the express purpose of lowering barriers to ballet education.

The audition process is set at community hubs across certain Louisville neighborhoods.

“By meeting children where they are — in their neighborhoods and parks — we’re opening doors to the arts that many never imagined were available to them. We believe talent is everywhere, and this program helps us nurture it,” Stacey Blakeman, Director of Community Engagement at Louisville Ballet, said in a news release about the program.

Interested families are encouraged to register for auditions ahead of time .

Work towards an ongoing issue

The lack of diversity in ballet has been documented over time. It was 10 years ago that Misty Copeland became the first Black woman named principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

Some argue the lack of diversity is baked into what social standards have deemed the “ideal ballerina body type. ” While some companies have pushed to reimagine classical ballets in a more diverse fashion, disparities still exist.

A study by Zippa found that in 2021 , 49.64% of ballet company members were white, and Black company members made up the smallest percentage at 3.75%.

The same study showed Black company members were paid the lowest on average when compared to their white, Asian and Latino counterparts.

By reaching out across communities, the Louisville Ballet aims to open the doors to more students who may have been unable to access it otherwise.

As part of the program, students and their families will receive tickets to Louisville Ballet performances during the duration of Ballet Bound.

Additionally, students will have the opportunity to perform with the ballet company.

The Louisville Ballet will select five students from the Ballet Bound program to receive scholarships that will cover up to 10 years of training at the Louisville Ballet School.

A list of audition locations and dates are listed below:

Saturday, June 7, 2025

● Algonquin Park from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

● Central Park from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

● Iroquois Park from 3:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 14, 2025

● Chickasaw Park from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

● Shelby Park from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

● Boone Square Park from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

● Seneca Park from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

