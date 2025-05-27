Film incubator intends to bring new opportunities to Kentucky creators

Up to 10 filmmaking teams, made up of a director and producer, could be part of the inaugural 502 Film Front Porch Film Lab cohort.

The new fellowship, which is open to teams living in Jefferson, Oldham, Spencer, Bullitt and Shelby counties, would provide up-and-coming filmmakers a chance to connect with mentors and guest speakers over the 10-day intensive.

“We have so many incredible creatives and incredible storytellers right here within this region. I wanted to create an incubator that would really help these filmmakers make it to the next level,” Soozie Eastman, president of 502 Film, said.

Appalshop, a film, media and community nonprofit in Whitesburg, will choose two teams from eastern Kentucky for the program. Interested teams from the region should apply with Appalshop directly .

Eastman said the short film incubator, while open to everyone, will aim to serve underrepresented voices.

“There are a lot of individuals who do not have the opportunity to have their voices rise to the top within the film industry, and so this is an all-inclusive film lab that we're creating,” she said. “One of those elements is location, where does somebody live, and what is their access to, being able to have their stories heard, and that's why we included Appalshop and two storytellers from the eastern Kentucky region.”

Successful fellows will hear from industry experts, including a script mentor, directing mentor and producing mentor. Throughout the fellowship, mentors and guest speakers will present masterclasses to participants to help deepen their understanding of the film industry.

“I hope this is something that will instill maybe a little bit more of the formalities of the craft, because you have to have that passion, and you have to know that you are a storyteller almost innately within you. But then there are some true tools and guidelines to kind of guide you along the pathway of creating your film,” Eastman said.

Lisa Hasko, a lab consultant, is working with 502 Film to identify and recruit mentors and guest speakers.

“This new initiative is about championing [local filmmakers’] unique perspectives while providing meaningful support from industry professionals. It’s a place to celebrate creativity, foster community, and develop exciting new work that will help propel these artists forward in their careers,” Hasko said in a news release.

Front Porch Film Lab will end with participants presenting their projects in a live pitch session from community stakeholders, arts benefactors and emerging film investors. The pitch sessions will run simultaneously with a film literacy masterclass, for people who are interested in fiscally supporting local filmmakers and their work.

Eastman hopes the program will boost moviemaking to the commonwealth.

During the program’s run, there will be events opened to the city’s large film community, not just those accepted into the incubator.

“We chose the name front porch for our Front Porch Film Lab because we think about what it feels like to be sitting on a front porch, the fact that people that walk by come up, they share their stories,” Eastman said. “They're part of a community. There's no gatekeeping. Everybody is welcome there.”

The program runs Oct. 13 through Oct. 24 in Louisville. 502 Film will cover the costs of housing, and each team will receive a $1,500 stipend.