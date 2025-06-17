Here are ways to celebrate Juneteenth in and around Louisville

Juneteenth is a fairly recent addition to federally recognized holiday s. The celebration centers around Black people’s emancipation from enslavement, and people in Galveston, Texas have been celebrating it for years .

Celebrations have spread across the country , and Juneteenth’s federal recognition has increased even more.

In Louisville, the day of and following June 19 have become filled with events of all kinds. From concerts to markets to educational talks, here’s how you can celebrate Juneteenth:

Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Muhammad Ali Center with a day full of programming. Things begin early with breakfast and a keynote conversation with Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, where he’ll talk about the importance of Juneteenth and its lasting lessons. The Ali Center will offer free admission throughout the day.

Date: June 19 at 8:30 a.m.

MELANnaire Marketplace's Ancestor’s Dream: Juneteenth Celebration

The MELANaire Marketplace is all about connecting small, Black-owned businesses with people who want to support them. Alongside vendors, visitors will be able to get food and listen to live entertainment.

Date: June 19 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebration "Freedom Day"

Second Street Baptist Church in New Albany is celebrating Juneteenth with music and a conversation with author Eileen Yanoviak. During the Freedom Day celebration, Yanoviak will talk about her book, "The Tenacious Nurse Nichols," which tells the story of a forgotten Black Civil War hero.

Date: June 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Amplify Songs of Justice

The Kentucky Opera’s Amplify Songs is an annual concert that uplifts traditional Black music. This year’s concert will feature five original civil rights songs written by Metro Council Member Paula McCraney and composed by Jorell Williams.

Date: June 19 at 7 p.m.

Black Queer Power Hour's Soulsonic Resistance

This special Juneteenth-themed edition will feature LPM's own Maiya Moon on the ones and twos and performances from Kiana Del. A combination of spoken word, song and jazz, the night will take attendees through a "sonic improvisation" journey.

Date: June 19 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam

For 10 years, the Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam has worked to make space for women to share their stories. To celebrate its anniversary and Juneteenth, the event is going all out. There will be special guests, a stacked show and before the slam itself starts food, drinks and a women-owned market.

Date: June 20 at 6:30 p.m.

6th Annual Louisville Juneteenth Festiva l

The 6th annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival brings people to celebrate freedom, resistance and survival. In past years , the event has featured vendors, resources, entertainment and more.

Date: June 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

University of Louisville Juneteenth

U of L is hosting several events to celebrate Juneteenth. People can pick from a worship service, a film screening, a cookout and more. The university is collaborating between departments, fields of study and community partners to create a wide variety of offerings.

Date: Various dates in June.