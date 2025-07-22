Louisville mayor reverses immigration policy after DOJ threat

Louisville will return to an earlier policy of holding people in jail for an extra 48 hours if the federal government says they are in the country illegally, after learning the U.S. Department of Justice intended to sue and cut off funding.

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is pressuring local governments to undo policies that protect immigrants who don’t have legal status. Across the country, federal agents are working to fulfill his mass deportation goals as advocates say the approach may violate due process rights .

After the Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance in 2017 concerning how local entities including police may work with federal immigration agencies, Metro Corrections shortened the notice period for people who have immigration detainers .

Mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday that the corrections department typically gives the Department of Homeland Security 5-12 hours’ notice. He said the Kentucky Department of Corrections employs 48-hour detainers, and that he reviewed data showing that the change would impact fewer than 100 people incarcerated at the Louisville jail per year.

“I have been assured by the U.S. Department of Justice that, if we reinstate the 48-hour detainers for inmates who’ve been arrested for crimes, Louisville will be taken off the federal sanctuary city list,” he said.

Greenberg said the corrections department would begin this policy “as soon as practical.”

A spokesperson for the city’s corrections department did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

“To be clear, the Louisville Metro Police Department will not participate in immigration enforcement, and LMPD’s focus will remain on public safety and preventing violent crime in Louisville,” Greenberg wrote in a letter to the DOJ this week.

That approach stems from the 2017 ordinance, which keeps LMPD officers from arresting people who are in the country illegally unless a federal judge issues a criminal warrant for them, and it prevents Louisville Metro Government employees from asking people about their immigration status unless that information is needed to serve them.

The DOJ almost immediately pushed back on the local ordinance during Trump’s first term, with city leaders at the time saying the measure did not prevent Louisville from sharing required information.

In May, DHS added Louisville to a list of so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions but did not specify why at the time.

On June 25, U.S. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate sent a letter to Greenberg’s office alleging the city’s ordinance “‘impede[s] lawful federal immigration operations” and, therefore, violates the U.S. Constitution.”

As an example, Shumate wrote, “the Louisville Department of Corrections is releasing criminal aliens, and aliens charged with crimes, back into the public despite the fact that they are subject to federal immigration detainers. Enforcement of the Ordinance must cease for Louisville to enter compliance with federal law.”

Greenberg responded on July 21, confirming the policy change. It will require the jail to hold people accused of crimes for 48 hours beyond their scheduled release, according to his letter.

“I understand the gravity of this situation, given what is laid out in your letter and what we see happening across our country right now to other cities that DOJ considers to be sanctuary jurisdictions,” he wrote.

He told reporters Tuesday that he made the decision in consultation with local leaders of immigrant communities, and that his goal was to prevent mass raids similar to those in Los Angeles earlier this year. Greenberg said he also wanted to protect the “law-abiding” immigrant community and preserve the “hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants” that would be at risk if Louisville remained classified as a sanctuary jurisdiction.

Earlier Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on the social media platform “X” that Louisville was changing its policies.

“This should set an example to other cities. Instead of forcing us to sue you — which we will, without hesitation — follow the law, get rid of sanctuary policies, and work with us to fix the illegal immigration crisis,” she wrote.